Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading Down 0.1%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 504 ($6.74) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.74). 233,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,485,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504.50 ($6.75).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 502.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 442.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £591.19 million, a PE ratio of 3,876.92 and a beta of 1.02.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.