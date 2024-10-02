Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.19 and last traded at $95.84. Approximately 2,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.04.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $61.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.00.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.