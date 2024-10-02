Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.19 and last traded at $95.84. Approximately 2,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.04.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $61.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.00.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYZ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

