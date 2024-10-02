Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.14. 842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

Roots Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$84.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

