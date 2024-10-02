Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.28 and last traded at $48.28. 1,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

