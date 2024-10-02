Everscale Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $72.57 million and approximately $848,655.35 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

