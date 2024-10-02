Lido Staked Matic Price Reaches $0.43 (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $53.50 million and $7,804.66 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00252335 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 125,829,006 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 125,829,005.88701217. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.43583352 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $23,126.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

