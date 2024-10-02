StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Price Tops $2,445.60 on Top Exchanges

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $99.20 million and $3.99 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,445.60 or 0.04005819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00252335 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 43,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,561 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 42,975.59757633. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,563.04075376 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,040,034.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.