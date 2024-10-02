Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.73 Million

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $7,868.25 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00252335 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 264,961,732 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 264,961,731.6653074. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02922174 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,427.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

