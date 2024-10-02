Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0675 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Energi has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $423,123.31 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00041861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,356,159 coins and its circulating supply is 81,356,118 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

