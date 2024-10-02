Taiko Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $125.40 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Taiko coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00002701 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Taiko has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $125.40 million and approximately $27.78 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,032,579 coins. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 76,032,579.25 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.76923133 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $31,398,281.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

