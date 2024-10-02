QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.67

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
QDM International Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 6.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.
About QDM International
QDM International Inc operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary; and provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QDM International
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.