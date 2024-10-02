T-mac DAO Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for $11.30 or 0.00018614 BTC on major exchanges. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $11.30 billion and approximately $2,341.05 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
About T-mac DAO
T-mac DAO’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.
Buying and Selling T-mac DAO
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars.
