Brett (BRETT) Price Tops $0.0832 on Exchanges

Brett (BRETT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Brett has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Brett has a market capitalization of $824.72 million and $44.92 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brett token can now be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Brett

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.08884925 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $53,822,206.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

