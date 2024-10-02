Ampleforth Governance Token Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $38.23 million and $1.21 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00004416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,263,553 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

