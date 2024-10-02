Ordinals Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $32.30 or 0.00053221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $678.30 million and approximately $149.04 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 33.99557281 USD and is down -12.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $205,649,470.59 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

