MAGIC (MAGIC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $91.36 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, MAGIC has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $91.36 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,546,089 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

