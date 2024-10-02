Maverick Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.43 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.04 million and $7.43 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,832,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 428,832,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.19438717 USD and is down -12.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $10,751,000.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

