Ribbon Finance (RBN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.81 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $41.47 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,700,972 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

