Niza Global Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Niza Global has a market cap of $20,004.60 and $254,870.97 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 6,670,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00007804 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $246,413.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

