Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, October 4th

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, October 4th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 3rd.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.8 %
BDRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 997,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,505. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
