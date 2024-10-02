TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Up 1.1%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.49 and last traded at C$12.48. 880,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 582,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.34.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.48.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

