IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Shares Down 0.1%

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.48 and last traded at C$19.48. Approximately 177,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 97,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.49.

IBI Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$608.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

