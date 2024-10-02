WEQ (TSE:WEQ) Trading Up 0.9%

WEQ Holdings Inc. (TSE:WEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.13. Approximately 53,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 20,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.
WEQ Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$34.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,862.90, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
About WEQ
WesternOne Inc provides engages in construction and infrastructure businesses in Western Canada. The company offers construction heat services; and rental of aerial equipment, such as man and material lifts, as well as general construction equipment to businesses in the construction, infrastructure, film, and television industries.
