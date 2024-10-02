Gruma S.A.B. de CV (OTCMKTS:GMKYY) Shares Down 6.7%

Gruma S.A.B. de CV (OTCMKTS:GMKYY – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $56.01. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.
Gruma S.A.B. de CV Stock Down 6.7 %
About Gruma S.A.B. de CV
Gruma, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in corn and flour tortilla production across the world. The Company produces wheat flour and its derivatives, such as flatbreads, wraps, chapatti, and pizza bases plus other food products. Its segments include Corn flour and packaged tortilla division (United States and Europe), Corn flour division (Mexico) and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gruma S.A.B. de CV
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Gruma S.A.B. de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma S.A.B. de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.