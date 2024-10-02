ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) Trading 0.1% Higher

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. 53,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 135,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.99.

ZCL Composites Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92.

ZCL Composites Company Profile

ZCL Composites Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also manufactures and distributes liquid storage systems, including fiberglass storage tanks and related products and accessories; and produces and sells in-situ fiberglass tank and tank lining systems, and three dimensional glass fabric materials.

