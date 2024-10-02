UEX (TSE:UEX) Trading 16.5% Higher

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 9,418,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 1,990,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
UEX Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$275.50 million and a P/E ratio of -35.36.
About UEX
UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.
