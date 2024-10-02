Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.96

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
