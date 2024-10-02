Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.60

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Spectris to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Spectris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEPJY

Spectris Price Performance

About Spectris

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59.

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.