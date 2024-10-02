Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Sets New 12-Month High at $211.20

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €211.20 ($234.67) and last traded at €210.70 ($234.11), with a volume of 308442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €210.20 ($233.56).

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €197.68 and a 200 day moving average of €190.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

