Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.99

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 37863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
