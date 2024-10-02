Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Trading Down 11.5%

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 301,164,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 125,840,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £3.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of -0.02.
Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.
