Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.56

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

About Howden Joinery Group

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

