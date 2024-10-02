Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.56

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HWDJY
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.