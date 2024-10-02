Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.18

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 3389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMSNF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
