Physiomics (LON:PYC) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 5,032,897 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 1,715,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.01.

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

