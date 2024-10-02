Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading Down 13.5%

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11). 360,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 478,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Renalytix Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

