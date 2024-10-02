LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.10

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $104.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.10.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.74.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.96 million during the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LEG Immobilien SE will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

