Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.17

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
