Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.20

Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
