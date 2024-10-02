DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $6.66 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00069601 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007253 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,541.07 or 0.40438485 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

