PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.77

PotCoin (POT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $10.77 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00103621 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011017 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

