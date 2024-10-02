Ethernity Chain Price Tops $1.99 on Major Exchanges (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00003283 BTC on major exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $59.83 million and $1.15 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars.

