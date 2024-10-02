Electroneum Achieves Market Cap of $44.30 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $44.30 million and approximately $778,058.71 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 32.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000755 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,653,755 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

