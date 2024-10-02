Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0934 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Request has a total market capitalization of $71.82 million and $975,538.20 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,681.92 or 0.99990966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09756007 USD and is down -8.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $1,786,924.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

