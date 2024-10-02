BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Tops $5.66 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $18,208.37 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001060 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.
About BitShares
BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
