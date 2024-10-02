GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $695,675.79 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,357,800 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

