Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PDO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.31.

