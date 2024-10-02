Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

EVV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,714. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

