PIMCO Access Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE PAXS traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. 319,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $17.24.
