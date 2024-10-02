Horizen Price Reaches $7.34 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $7.34 or 0.00012094 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $113.73 million and $5.61 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00042672 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00036634 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,496,162 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

