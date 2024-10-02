Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.32

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSEGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.32 and last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 2063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

